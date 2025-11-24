Catholic World News

Vatican holds seminar on abuse prevention

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Governorate of the Vatican City State and the Labor Office of the Apostolic See organized a seminar on abuse prevention on November 20.

The seminar’s purpose, according to Vatican News, was to encourage “the entire Holy See working community to remain vigilant,” not only externally, but also within the walls of the Vatican.

Archbishop Emilio Nappa, Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City State; Msgr. Marco Sprizzi, president of the Labor Office of the Apostolic See; and Bishop Luis Manuel Alí Herrera, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, were among the speakers at the event.

