Pontiff visits monastery of Augustinian nuns

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV traveled by helicopter to the Umbrian town of Montefalco, where he celebrated Mass at a monastery of Augustinian nuns.

The November 20 papal visit followed the Pope’s prayer at the tomb of St. Francis in Assisi, 35 miles away, and his address in Assisi to the Italian bishops.

