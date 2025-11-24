Gunmen attack church in Nigeria; kill 3, kidnap 38
November 24, 2025
» Continue to this story on The Punch (Nigeria)
CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen attacked Christ Apostolic Church, a Protestant church in Eruku in Nigeria’s Kwara State, killing three and kidnapping 38.
All 38 subsequently regained their freedom.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
