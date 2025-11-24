Catholic World News

Bangladeshi Christians march for peace following bomb attacks

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bangladeshi Catholics took part in a march for peace following bomb attacks on the cathedral in Dhaka, the nation’s capital, and on a Catholic school there.

Auxiliary Bishop Subroto Boniface Gomes of Dhaka said that participants in the silent march and sit-in for peace wished to “denounce the intimidation we have suffered and to say that, as a Christian community, we are ready to build an inclusive country that respects the dignity of all cultures, ethnicities, and religions, rejecting all forms of fundamentalism and violence.”

Bangladesh, a South Asian nation of 170 million (map), is the world’s 8th most populous nation; it is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

