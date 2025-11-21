Catholic World News

Austin bishop to lead US bishops’ efforts for racial justice, reconciliation

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin, Texas, has been appointed the chairman of the US bishops’ new Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation.

“Bishop Garcia is well suited to carry on the work which has begun to convert the hearts of the faithful and the community at large, that the dignity of every person may be recognized,” said Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Joseph Perry of Chicago, who had led the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, which the new subcommittee replaces.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville, who serves as chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, appointed Bishop Garcia to the position.

