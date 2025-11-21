Catholic World News

Austin bishop to lead US bishops’ efforts for racial justice, reconciliation

November 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin, Texas, has been appointed the chairman of the US bishops’ new Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation.

“Bishop Garcia is well suited to carry on the work which has begun to convert the hearts of the faithful and the community at large, that the dignity of every person may be recognized,” said Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Joseph Perry of Chicago, who had led the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, which the new subcommittee replaces.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville, who serves as chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, appointed Bishop Garcia to the position.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri21 November
Ordinary Time

Memorial of the Presentation of Mary

Image for Memorial of the Presentation of Mary

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of the Presentation of Mary. The cycle of these three Marian feasts: the Birthday of Our Lady (September 8), the Holy Name of Mary (September 12) and her Presentation in the Temple (November 21), parallel with the first three feasts of our Lord in the liturgical…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: