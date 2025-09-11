Catholic World News

US bishops announce Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced that its Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism has become a permanent Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation.

“As we call for a genuine conversion of heart that will compel change at both individual and institutional levels, I invite all Catholics to join us as we carry forward this work to recognize and uphold the inherent dignity of every person made in the image and likeness of God,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

