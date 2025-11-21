Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal: ‘Life has changed very little in Gaza’

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said in an interview that “ordinary life has changed very little” in Gaza.

“The only difference—thanks be to God and to those who secured it—is the end of the blanket bombing,” he continued. “Aid is entering more regularly than before, and more reliably, but still far from sufficient given the needs for medicine, hospitals, tents, blankets.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa also discussed the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, the pervasiveness of “hatred, revenge, resentment,” and the need for interreligious dialogue.

