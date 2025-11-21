Catholic World News

Pontiff announces 2nd World Children’s Day

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has announced that the Vatican will celebrate its 2nd World Children’s Day on September 25-27, 2026.

“On the next World Children’s Day, the Church wishes to once again focus her attention on the world of childhood and the natural environment in which children live and grow up, namely the family,” said the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, Cardinal Kevin Farrell. “It is important to put children and their families first, to consider them within the rich network of relationships making up their world: relationships with parents, siblings, grandparents, relatives and friends.”

The first World Children’s Day, held in 2024, attracted 100,000 children from 101 countries.

