Tanzania’s bishops call for independent investigation into violence against protestors

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Tanzania Episcopal Conference called for an “independent, unbiased commission” to investigate the violent suppression of protests following the October 29 general election.

“We are very distressed by this situation and condemn these murderous and brutal killings of our youth and others,” said Bishop Wolfgang Pisa of Lindi, the president of the episcopal conference. “Truly, this is a great evil and an abomination before our God.”

The East African nation of 67.5 million (map) is 56% Christian (22% Catholic), 33% Muslim, and 10% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

