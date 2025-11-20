Catholic World News

Hundreds of former Anglican clerics now Catholic priests

November 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of Anglican clerics had become Catholic priests since 1992, when the Church of England accepted the ordination of women, the Daily Telegraph reports.

In those 32 years, the Telegraph reports, roughly one-third of all men ordained to the Catholic priesthood had previously been members of the Anglican clergy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!