Pontifical commission considers abuse in religious institutes

November 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors organized “Building Communities that Safeguard Dignity,” a three-day workshop on abuse in religious institutes. Pope Leo sent a message to participants.

Father Krzysztof Gierat, CMF, an office head of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life, warned that despite “impeccable protocols,” religious communities may have “ambiguous authorities, ‘informal’ hierarchies, aggression, unhealthy relationships, missed signals, and ignored conflicts,” according to Vatican News.

Sister Paola Panetta, president of the International Commission of Dominican Nuns, spoke about abuse in contemplative life and said that lack of email and the screening of mail makes it difficult for contemplative nuns to report sexual abuse, however rare.

“The lack of vocations can lead to blackmail or special concessions aimed at avoiding transfers,” she added. “Spiritual abuse can also occur from persons within, with dangerous sectarian tendencies.”

