Catholic World News

Papal message to conference on curbing abuse in religious communities

November 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent a message of encouragement to participants in a conference being held in Rome this week, under the auspices of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, about providing safeguards against abuse in religious orders.

The Pope’s message stressed the need for community life that protects the dignity of everyone, especially the most vulnerable.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!