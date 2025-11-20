Catholic World News

New leader of Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church is enthroned

November 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Claudiu-Lucian Pop, the new head of the Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), was enthroned at his cathedral in Blaj on November 15, less than two weeks after Pope Leo confirmed his election.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, attended the ceremony and said, “You are Eastern, you are a Church, and a suffering Church, in full communion with the Pope of Rome. You are our pride, our hope, our affection.”

