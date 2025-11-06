Catholic World News

New leader confirmed for Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has confirmed the election of Bishop Claudiu-Lucian Pop of Cluj-Gheria to become Major Archbishop of Fagaras si Alba Julia and thus leader of the Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church.

The Synod of the Romanian Catholic Church had met in Rome to elect a new leader, following the death in September of Cardinal Lucian Muresan at the age of 94. Cardinal Muresan had been named Archbishop of Fagaras si Alba Julia in 1994; he became a Major Archbishop in 2005 when the archdiocese was elevated to that status.

