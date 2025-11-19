Catholic World News

Leading Spanish bishops meet with Pontiff

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met with leaders of the Spanish Episcopal Conference for an hour on November 17.

Archbishop Luis Argüello of Valladolid, the conference’s president, said that the prelates discussed evangelization, dwindling numbers of religious, immigration, missionary priests from Latin America and Africa, and reparations for sexual abuse victims.

Commenting on the investigation into an abuse allegation against Bishop Rafael Zornoza Boy of Cádiz y Ceuta, Archbishop Argüello said that “the Holy Father is obviously aware, but he hasn’t told us anything more.”

