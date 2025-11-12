Catholic World News

Spanish bishop under Vatican investigation over historical abuse claim

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith is investigating a claim that Bishop Rafael Zornoza Boy of Cádiz y Ceuta, Spain, abused a seminarian over a period of several years in the 1990s. The prelate denies the allegation.

