Catholic World News

Major ecumenical gathering concludes with ‘Call to All Christians’

October 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: A major ecumenical gathering concluded by issuing a brief message, A Call to All Christians.

After affirming their common faith in the Blessed Trinity and the importance of mission, participants in the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, which took place at a Coptic Orthodox monastery in Egypt, said that “in some contexts, mission has been entangled with histories of enslavement, colonialism, and power. Therefore, in our time, mission must be marked by repentance and a reorientation toward decolonization and justice, reconciliation and unity.”

Christian unity “begins to be visible when we live together in ways that embody faith, hope, and love: not in isolation, but in solidarity with those who are marginalized by gender, race, poverty, disability, or ecological devastation,” the participants added.

The first such faith and order conference took place in 1927 in Lausanne, Switzerland; the most recent, in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, in 1993. The conference was the centerpiece of the World Council of Churches’ commemoration of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the WCC; Pope Leo XIV will commemorate the anniversary during his apostolic journey to Turkey next month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!