Major ecumenical gathering begins in Egypt

October 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order is taking place from October 24-28 in a Coptic Orthodox monastery in Wadi El Natrun, near Alexandria, Egypt. The theme of the gathering, under the auspices of the World Council of Churches, is “Where now for visible unity?”

The first such conference took place in 1927 in Lausanne, Switzerland; the most recent, in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, in 1993.

The conference is the centerpiece of the World Council of Churches’ commemoration of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea. 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the WCC; Pope Leo XIV will commemorate the anniversary during his apostolic journey to Turkey next month.

