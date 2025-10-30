Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops: jihadists attack Muslims, too

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian bishop said that Christians are not the only victims of jihadist violence in his country, during a presentation in Rome on threats to religious freedom. His address drew criticism from some other Nigerian clerics, who complained that he was distracting attention from the attacks directed specifically at the Christian population.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah told the Rome audience that the “floods of blood” caused by terrorists “have no boundaries.” He said that terrorists, “invoking the words like Allahu akbar,” kill Muslims who do not share their jihadist ideology, as well as Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

