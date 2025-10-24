Catholic World News

Argentine bishops, in election statement, call for commitment to common good

October 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Argentina

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the nation’s midterm legislative election, the Argentine Episcopal Conference called on the faithful to trust in democracy and commit themselves to the common good.

Citing Pope Francis’s encyclical Fratelli tutti, the conference stated that “working for the common good and social justice is the highest form of charity, when politics is at the service of love for persons in all their dimensions, and not just economic or technological interests.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

