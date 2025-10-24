Catholic World News

Papal condolences for death of Cardinal Menichelli

October 24, 2025

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to Archbishop Angelo Spina of Ancona-Osimo, Italy, following the death of Cardinal Edoardo Menichelli, who governed the see from 2004 to 2017.

As he expressed condolences and prayed for the late prelate’s soul, Pope Leo described Cardinal Menichelli as a “generous priest” and “dear brother who served the Church and the Holy See with devotion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

