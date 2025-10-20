Catholic World News

New Jersey man charged with stealing $500,000 from parish

October 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on New Jersey Attorney General

CWN Editor's Note: The office of New Jersey’s Attorney General Matthew Platkin has filed criminal charges against a former parish finance director for misappropriation of church funds.

Joseph Manzi, who was responsible for financial affairs at St. Leo’s parish in Linmount, New Jersey, allegedly diverted more than $500,000, which he used for his own purposes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!