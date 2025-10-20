Catholic World News

Catholic journalist assaulted at Lateran University event

October 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: At an event celebrating the saints canonized on October 19, held at the Lateran University, a Catholic journalist was assaulted when he tried to ask a ranking Vatican official questions about the Holy See’s policy toward Venezuela.

Edgar Beltran, a reporter for The Pillar, had asked Archbishop Pena Parra, the sostituto, about Vatican policy, when he was confronted by an unidentified man—apparently Venezuelan—who shoved him, grabbed his phone, shouted that he could not ask such questions.

After the man was restrained and removed, Beltran again approached Archbishop Pena Parra, who answered his questions. But Beltran, shaken by the incident, reflected on reports “that people connected to the Venezuelan government are ordering the killing of Venezuelans abroad, for their political positions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!