Latin American bishops hold virtual jubilee for the indigenous

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America) conducted a virtual Jubilee of the Indigenous People of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said in a message that “your love for the earth, your respect for the elderly, your sense of community, and your ability to live in harmony with creation are a gift to the whole Church ... I invite you to continue caring for your communities, passing on the wisdom of your ancestors to new generations and joyfully proclaiming the Good News of Jesus.”

The jubilee’s three principal themes were “Amazonian identity, indigenous inclusion in cities, and pastoral action in the face of discrimination, poverty, and land loss,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

