Cardinal urges international community not to impose sanctions on Madagascar

October 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana of Toamasina, Madagascar, urged the international community not to impose sanctions on his nation following a coup in which army leaders backed youth protestors and then suspended the constitution and dissolved the senate and high court.

Sanctions “would be illogical and immoral,” Cardinal Tsarahazana told Vatican media. “Supporting young people who demand a better life and then killing them with sanctions would make no sense.”

Cardinal Tsarahazana spoke of a climate of widespread corruption and fear in the island nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

