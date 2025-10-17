Catholic World News

9 US bishops call for peaceful, prayerful public witness on behalf of migrants

October 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Tucson

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishops of Denver, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe, joined by six other bishops, called on Catholics to engage in “peaceful and prayerful public witness” on behalf of migrants.

The prelates called on “each Catholic” to engage in a series of actions on behalf of migrants, including: “Prepare a Catholic vigil for migrants, following the guidelines and suggestions of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.” The bishops suggested October 22 as a “Catholic Day of Action.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!