Pope Leo XIV study center opens in Florence

October 15, 2025

Pope Leo XIV International Study Centre

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope Leo XIV International Study Centre opened yesterday at an Augustinian convent in Florence. The center is a response to Pope Leo’s call to rediscover Catholic social doctrine.

In a brief message to the prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine, signed by his Secretary of State, the Pontiff expressed “appreciation” for the “cultural initiative.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

