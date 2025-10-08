Catholic World News

Amazon prelates lament threats to clean water

October 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Prelates and laity from the Amazon region gathered in Iquitos, Peru, for the Amazon water summit.

In a statement at the summit’s conclusion, participants spoke of “the contradiction of living in the largest source of fresh water on the planet, without access to safe and healthy drinking water.” The statement denounced “mining, oil exploitation, deforestation and the excessive increase in garbage,” as well as “the murder of water defenders by power interests that seek to turn it into merchandise and profit.”

Participants also said that “ecclesial communities” should become “spaces of articulation for the defense of water, to accompany pastoral agents in their mission to care for the territory, and to strengthen processes of political and ethical formation in favor of the common home,” according to the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM).

