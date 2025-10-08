Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to Gaza parish

October 08, 2025



CWN Editor's Note: In a social media message posted in Spanish and Arabic, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish said on October 6 that “Pope Leo sent me a message assuring us of his prayers for peace.”

Father Gabriel Romanelli, IVE, said that the Pope “tells us that his prayers are with us and that he sent his blessing to all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

