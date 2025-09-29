Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese cancels board meetings amid furor over Durbin award

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A meeting of the Catholic Conference of Illinois (CCI) was abruptly cancelled of September 24, just one day before it was scheduled to take place, after CCI board members expressed opposition to the plan to present a Lifetime Achievement award to Senator Richard Durbin.

Another meeting, of the Catholic bishops of Illinois, which had been scheduled for the same date, was also cancelled at the same time.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, whose Cardinal Blase Cupich has steadily defended the award for Durbin, said that the last-minute cancellations were due to “unforeseen quorum/attendance issues” and not related to the controversy over the award.

