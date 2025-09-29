Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann chides Cardinal Cupich for Durbin award

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, the retired Archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas, criticized Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago for approving a Lifetime Achievement award to Senator Richard Durbin, saying that honoring a lawmaker who has consistently supported unrestricted legal abortion is a “source of scandal.”

Archbishop Naumann added that by violating the policy established by the US bishops’ conference, barring institutional awards to public figures who flout Church teaching on the sanctity of life, Cardinal Cupich is behaving in a way that “is not synodal and serves to fracture unity.”

Archbishop Naumann joins seven other American prelates in supporting the criticism of the Durbin award that was first advanced by Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. The other bishops who have protested the award are Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco; Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska; Bishop James Wall of Gallup, New Mexico; Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita, Kansas, Bishop James Johnston of St. Joseph-Kansas City, Missouri, and Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas.

