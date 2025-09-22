Bishop Paprocki protests Chicago archdiocese honor for Senator Durbin
September 22, 2025
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, has said that he is “shocked” that Senator Richard Durbin will receive a LIfetime Achievement Award from the Archdiocese of Chicago.
In a public criticism of another prelate, Bishop Paprocki said that the decision by Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich to honor Durbin, despite a pro-abortion voting record, “sows confusion about the seriousness of abortion and the integrity of Catholic witness in public life.” He urged Cardinal Cupich to reconsider that decision, saying:
Honoring a public figure who has actively worked to expand and entrench the right to end innocent human life in the womb undermines the very concept of human dignity and solidarity that the award purports to uphold.
Bishop Paprocki—in whose diocese Durbin lives—reminded The Pillar that the senator is barred from receiving Communion in that diocese because of his public stances in opposition to Church teaching. He observed that the US bishops have “clearly taught that support for abortion disqualifies individuals from receiving honors from Catholic institutions.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Sep. 22, 2025 1:36 PM ET USA
Readers should note the Pillar subhead on its site says “This decision risks causing grave scandal." This is quite succinct and forceful in laying the greater blame on Cupich for reinforcing Durbin's scandal, which was previously upheld by Durbin's own pastor and the former bishop of Springfield. I know of former practicing Catholics who have tired of prelates like Cupich and who no longer wish to be identified with such blazing assistance in heterodoxy. I see no end in sight; it's shameful.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Sep. 22, 2025 12:42 PM ET USA
May God bless and reward Bishop Paprocki for his courage in standing for the truth of Christ! It's not hard to imagine what would have happened to the Bishop under Francis: he would very likely join Bishop Strickland in a forced early retirement. This serious disagreement between two Catholic prelates should prompt Pope Leo to take a stand.