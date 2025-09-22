Catholic World News

Papal message to Rome’s Jews for holy days

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent a message to the Jewish community of Rome, which is observing the feasts of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot.

In a telegram addressed to Rabbi Riccardo di Segni of Rome, the Pontiff expressed his “warmest wished to you and the entire Jewish population of Rome.” He wrote: “May the Eternal One, in his immense goodness, be close to your community and accompany all your efforts to deepen the friendship between us, in the city of Rome and in the world.”

