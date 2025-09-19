Catholic World News

‘There is no hope without God,’ Vatican cardinal tells interreligious gathering

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, addressed the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“We are here,” Cardinal Koovakad said, “to reflect on our shared responsibility: to change the course of history from violence to peace, to bring hope to a desperate world, and to safeguard the environment.”

Three factors, the prelate continued, are “essential for building peace and interreligious cooperation”: “the need for social, economic, cultural, and spiritual development of every person”; “vertical dialogue” with God, who “opens a new vision of hope for humanity and for the Earth”; and “we do not save ourselves alone; we are interconnected and interdependent.”

“There is no hope without God, who is the supreme truth,” he added. “It is our duty, as religious leaders, to instill in earthly society the universal values ​​present in our respective religious traditions to redirect history toward a harmonious world.”

