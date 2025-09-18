Catholic World News

USCCB publishes guide to Islamophobia

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs has published “Islamophobia: A Guide for U.S. Catholics on Anti-Muslim Bigotry,” a 15-page text by Jordan Denari Duffner.

The co-chairmen of the National Catholic-Muslim Dialogue—Auxiliary Bishop Elias Lorenzo, OSB, of Newark and Imam Kareem Irfan—commended the guide “to all Catholics, Muslims, and people of good will so they may understand and address the disturbing phenomenon of anti-Muslim sentiment in our times.”

The guide states that “In the United States today, Muslims often face prejudice and discrimination—not unlike what Catholics faced in earlier generations of American history. Anti-Muslim bigotry is both a religious freedom concern and a social justice issue. Fortunately, our Catholic faith inspires and equips us to identify and address bigotry, no matter whom it targets, and to build up a world defined by fraternity and hospitality.”

