At least 64 dead in Islamist attack on Catholic parish in DR Congo

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Members of an Islamist rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces, attacked a parish in North Kivu, a province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map). At least 64 people were killed, many of them by beheading.

“The victims were caught off guard at a mourning ceremony in the village of Ntoyo at around 9:00 PM, and most of them were killed with machetes,” a local official said. “The attackers used firearms and hammers, and some homes were selectively set on fire,” Aid to the Church in Need reported.

“To all the families affected by this umpteenth and horrible carnage,” said Bishop Melchisédech Sikuli Paluko of Butembo-Beni, “and to all the faithful of the parish, we express our spiritual closeness. May God, the Master of Life, strengthen us through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, consoler of the afflicted, and lead us beyond the desert of present-day suffering to lasting peace.”

In July, at least 34 people were killed in an Islamist terrorist massacre at a parish in the adjacent Ituri province.

