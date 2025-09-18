Catholic World News

Nepal’s Catholic leader welcomes new government

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Silas Bogati, the apostolic administrator of the Vicariate Apostolic of Nepal, welcomed the appointment of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki amid Gen Z protests.

Father Bogati expressed “confidence in Sushila Karki, who, among other things, in the past, when she was still a lawyer, defended one of our priests and some religious sisters who had been wrongly accused in several court cases.”

“The position of the Catholic Church in Nepal is clear,” the priest added. “We say ‘no’ to any form of violence and work for a peaceful development of the situation, hoping for a good government that can effectively combat one of the scourges afflicting the country: corruption.”

There are 8,000 Catholics in Nepal. The South Asian nation of 31.1 million (map) is 64% Hindu, 13% ethnic religionist, 12% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

