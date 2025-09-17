Catholic World News

Vatican City coin wins ‘best gold coin’ prize

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican City State

CWN Editor's Note: “War and Peace,” a 50-euro Vatican City State gold coin, was named the best gold coin at the 2025 Coin of the Year Awards.

On one side of the coin, there is “an olive branch with an adult and a little girl holding a flower; on the other, barbed wire and a man holding an automatic rifle, with a column of smoke in the background symbolizing the destruction caused by war,” according to a Vatican City State announcement.

World Coin News presented the awards at the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Oklahoma City.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed17 September
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop & Doctor; Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin & Doctor; Ember Wednesday

Image for Wednesday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop & Doctor; Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin & Doctor; Ember Wednesday

Today the Church celebrates two Optional Memorials: St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop and Doctor (1542-1621) was born in Montepulciano, Italy, and died in Rome. The son of noble parents, he entered the Society of Jesus, finishing his theological studies at Louvain, Belgium. His services to the Church…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: