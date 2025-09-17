Catholic World News

Vatican City coin wins ‘best gold coin’ prize

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “War and Peace,” a 50-euro Vatican City State gold coin, was named the best gold coin at the 2025 Coin of the Year Awards.

On one side of the coin, there is “an olive branch with an adult and a little girl holding a flower; on the other, barbed wire and a man holding an automatic rifle, with a column of smoke in the background symbolizing the destruction caused by war,” according to a Vatican City State announcement.

World Coin News presented the awards at the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Oklahoma City.

