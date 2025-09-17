Catholic World News

Nuncio to Spain appointed amid tension between government, bishops

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Piero Pioppo, until now apostolic nuncio in Indonesia, as the apostolic nuncio in Spain.

The Pillar reported that Spain’s Socialist government delayed its approval of the appointment for months in order in order to show its displeasure with the nation’s hierarchy. The Italian blog Silere Non Possum, citing “multiple reconstructions,” stated that the Spanish government had originally issued an informal veto of Archbishop Pioppo’s appointment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!