Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader condemns Russian incursion into Polish airspace

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In his most recent weekly commentary on the war, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church condemned the Russian drone incursion into Poland.

“Today, we express our solidarity with the Polish people, supporting the statements of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, and the international community, which unanimously defended Poland during the UN Security Council meeting,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “We affirm that war is a crime against God and humanity,”

The Major Archbishop said that Ukrainian soldiers “realize that they are protecting the peace and well-being of Europe with their own lives, because peace on the continent is not a given, but something that must be defended.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!