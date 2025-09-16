Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch visits White House

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the “first among equals” of the world’s Orthodox primates, met with President Donald Trump at the White House on September 15.

Patriarch Bartholomew said that he had spoken with Turmp about the “the difficulties, the persecutions” that Christians face in Turkey, and more generally about the declining Christian presence in the Middle East. He also spoke about the war in Ukraine, describing “these tragic events that wound the conscience of humanity.”

