Pope renews prayers for peace

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on September 10, Pope Leo XIV urged the faithful to pray for “the children of Ukraine, Gaza, and other regions of the world afflicted by war.”

Later in the day the Pontiff would issue a more urgent plea for peace, having heard of an Israeli air strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar (see separate CWN headline story).

Noting that the date was the National Day of Polish Victims of War, the Pope acknowledged Polish pilgrims in the audience. He also included a special word to Arabic pilgrims, in light of the continuing bloodshed in the Middle East: “I I invite you to transform your cry in moments of trial and tribulation into a trusting prayer, because God always listens to his children and responds at the moment he deems best for us.”

