Catholic World News

Man arrested after threatening California abbey

September 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Police in California have arrested a man who drove toward St. Michael’s Abbey, having vowed to “do the Lord’s reaping” a there.

Joshua Michael Richardson, an Alabama native, “claimed to be Michael the angel of death,” according to law-enforcement officials.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!