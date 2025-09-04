Catholic World News

Jubilee pilgrims reach 24-million mark

September 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Roughly 24 million pilgrims have visited the Vatican thus far in the Jubilee Year, organizers of the Jubilee have announced.

The number of visitors through the end of August brings the total well within range of the 30 million pilgrims the Vatican had anticipated for the full Jubilee Year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!