Jubilee pilgrims reach 24-million mark

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Roughly 24 million pilgrims have visited the Vatican thus far in the Jubilee Year, organizers of the Jubilee have announced.

The number of visitors through the end of August brings the total well within range of the 30 million pilgrims the Vatican had anticipated for the full Jubilee Year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

