Jesus Bikers meet with Pope, who autographs motorcycle for charity

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met with members of the Jesus Bikers in St. Peter’s Square on September 3 and autographed a motorcycle.

The Christian motorcycling group was founded in Schaafheim, Germany, in 2014. The autographed motorcycle will be given to the Austrian Catholic charity Missio, which in turn will auction it off. The proceeds will assist exploited child workers in mines in Madagascar.

