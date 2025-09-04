Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments world’s indifference to Myanmar regime’s atrocities

September 04, 2025

With the headline “Myanmar: Nell’indifferenza del mondo“ [Myanmar: Amid the indifference of the world], L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its September 3 edition to the atrocities committed by the nation’s military regime against the Rohingya people in Rakhine State.

“Torture, murder, fires, forced displacement, entire villages razed to the ground by bombs,” wrote Federico Piana. “In Myanmar, not a minute goes by without atrocity after atrocity.”

Citing a new UN report, Piana offered an overview of the “grisly tally.”

The regime’s atrocities are “committed even in defiance of a ceasefire signed last March by all the warring armed groups, in the aftermath of the tragic earthquake that destroyed the country and claimed over 5,000 lives,” Piana concluded. “This pain is compounded by the pain of the world’s indifference.”

