Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, in Burundi, appeals for focus on common good

August 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated Mass at Burundi’s national Marian shrine after dedicating a monument to Archbishop Michael Courtney, the apostolic nuncio murdered in 2003.

During the Mass, Cardinal Parolin issued an “appeal to overcome personal interests, so that people around the world may focus on serving the common good,” according to Vatican News’s summary of his remarks. “Only then can those living in war zones, who continue to suffer and endure deprivation, once again begin to hope for life marked by dignity and safety.”

Cardinal Parolin began a six-day trip to the southeastern African nation on August 12.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!