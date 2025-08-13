Catholic World News

Haitian archdiocese laments ‘collapse of humanity’

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, has issued a statement decrying the “collapse of humanity” in the country, following the kidnapping of nine people from an orphanage just outside the capital city.

The statement from the archdiocese observed that “the unthinkable has become a daily occurrence” in Haiti, as criminal activity rages unchecked. Demanding that government officials “assume their responsibilities to guarantee the safety of all,” the statement urged all people to “raise their voices, unite in prayer, and take concrete measures to reject this climate of dehumanization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

