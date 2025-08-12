Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Idaho law on school restrooms, locker rooms

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court upheld an Idaho law barring public school students from using locker rooms, showers, and restrooms of the opposite sex.

“Separating restrooms by biological sex has been common for centuries ... and for good reason—there are biological differences between men and women,” ruled Judge David Nye, a Trump appointee. “Those biological differences are deserving of privacy.”

