Papal condolences following death of Cardinal Karlic

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to Archbishop Raúl Martín of Paraná following the death of Cardinal Estanislao Esteban Karlic, an Argentine prelate esteemed by Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

“For many years, and with great fidelity, he dedicated his life to the service of God and the Church, bringing the light of the Gospel to various areas of life and culture,” Pope Leo wrote. “Among the many responsibilities and pastoral initiatives at the local, national, and continental levels, he generously offered himself in the service of the universal Church by collaborating on the drafting of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.”

The Pope concluded by praying for the repose of Cardinal Karlic’s soul and entrusting him to the intercession of Our Lady of the Rosary.

