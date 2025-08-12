Catholic World News

Papal condolences following death of Cardinal Karlic

August 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to Archbishop Raúl Martín of Paraná following the death of Cardinal Estanislao Esteban Karlic, an Argentine prelate esteemed by Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

“For many years, and with great fidelity, he dedicated his life to the service of God and the Church, bringing the light of the Gospel to various areas of life and culture,” Pope Leo wrote. “Among the many responsibilities and pastoral initiatives at the local, national, and continental levels, he generously offered himself in the service of the universal Church by collaborating on the drafting of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.”

The Pope concluded by praying for the repose of Cardinal Karlic’s soul and entrusting him to the intercession of Our Lady of the Rosary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!